Iraq Petroleum Conference – Agenda Announced

The annual Iraq Petroleum Conference, now in its eleventh edition, is set to once again gather the leaders of Iraq’s Oil & Gas industry to discuss the major opportunities and strategies for the newly emerging energy landscape.
Organised by energy events experts CWC Group and proudly working alongside the main government institutions in Iraq: the Iraq Federal Government, Iraq Federal Parliament, Ministry of Oil and Ministry of Electricity, the Conference has established itself as the yearly platform where internationals meet with the country’s energy experts.
Spread over two days, the Programme features important panel discussions and interactive debates led by Iraq’s Minister of Oil, H.E. Jabbar Al Liabi, and will have the participation from established companies in the industry such as Shell, Rante, Chevron, Total, Lukoil, Oil Serve, Pilot Energy, GardaWorld, Baker Hughes and Vinson & Elkins LLP.
Distinguished speakers include:
- E. Jabbar Al Liabi, Minister of Oil, Federal Government of Iraq
- E. Dr Salih Husain Ali, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Iraq, Federal Government of Iraq
- Dr Falah Jassim Alamri, Director General of SOMO, Ministry of Oil, Federal Government of Iraq
- Sir Jeremy Greenstock, Chairman, Lambert Energy Advisory
- Zaid Elyaseri, Iraq Country Manager, BP Iraq
- Ian MacDonald, Former Vice President, Europe, Eurasia and Middle East Exploration & Production, Chevron
- Marcus Antonini, Iraq Vice President & Country Chairman, Shell
- Ambassador James Franklin Jeffrey, Former Senior American Diplomat, Middle East, Turkey, Germany & the Balkans
- Shawki Al-Khalisi, Head of Studies, Arab Petroleum Training Institute, OAPEC, Ministry of Oil, Federal Government of Iraq
- Loris Tealdi, Managing Director, ENI Iraq b.v.
Following the official opening keynotes, the speakers will address important topics for the industry, dedicating a session to each of the following:
- Iraq a Major Oil & Gas Player: Strategies for the New Energy Landscape
- Iraq’s Oil & Gas Operators: The Value of Partnerships in Developing Energy for Iraq’s Future Generations
- Iraq’s Oil & Gas Development Projects: Cooperation, Innovation & Investment
- Crude Oil Pricing & Trading: Understanding Global Trends in Crude Oil Trading in Light of Iraq’s Increased Exports
- Iraq’s Gas Projects: Commercial & Financial Considerations
- Innovative Financing Solutions for Iraq’s Energy Sector
- Iraq’s Power Sector: Outlining Projects & Raising Capital for New Projects
- Building Iraq: Securing the Energy Critical Infrastructure
