Iraq Petroleum Conference – Agenda Announced

The annual Iraq Petroleum Conference, now in its eleventh edition, is set to once again gather the leaders of Iraq’s Oil & Gas industry to discuss the major opportunities and strategies for the newly emerging energy landscape.

Organised by energy events experts CWC Group and proudly working alongside the main government institutions in Iraq: the Iraq Federal Government, Iraq Federal Parliament, Ministry of Oil and Ministry of Electricity, the Conference has established itself as the yearly platform where internationals meet with the country’s energy experts.

Spread over two days, the Programme features important panel discussions and interactive debates led by Iraq’s Minister of Oil, H.E. Jabbar Al Liabi, and will have the participation from established companies in the industry such as Shell, Rante, Chevron, Total, Lukoil, Oil Serve, Pilot Energy, GardaWorld, Baker Hughes and Vinson & Elkins LLP.

Distinguished speakers include:

E. Jabbar Al Liabi, Minister of Oil, Federal Government of Iraq

E. Dr Salih Husain Ali, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Iraq, Federal Government of Iraq

Dr Falah Jassim Alamri, Director General of SOMO, Ministry of Oil, Federal Government of Iraq

Sir Jeremy Greenstock, Chairman, Lambert Energy Advisory

Zaid Elyaseri, Iraq Country Manager, BP Iraq

Ian MacDonald, Former Vice President, Europe, Eurasia and Middle East Exploration & Production, Chevron

Marcus Antonini, Iraq Vice President & Country Chairman, Shell

Ambassador James Franklin Jeffrey, Former Senior American Diplomat, Middle East, Turkey, Germany & the Balkans

Shawki Al-Khalisi, Head of Studies, Arab Petroleum Training Institute, OAPEC, Ministry of Oil, Federal Government of Iraq

Loris Tealdi, Managing Director, ENI Iraq b.v.

(View the full speaker list here)

Following the official opening keynotes, the speakers will address important topics for the industry, dedicating a session to each of the following:

Iraq a Major Oil & Gas Player: Strategies for the New Energy Landscape

Iraq’s Oil & Gas Operators: The Value of Partnerships in Developing Energy for Iraq’s Future Generations

Iraq’s Oil & Gas Development Projects: Cooperation, Innovation & Investment

Crude Oil Pricing & Trading: Understanding Global Trends in Crude Oil Trading in Light of Iraq’s Increased Exports

Iraq’s Gas Projects: Commercial & Financial Considerations

Innovative Financing Solutions for Iraq’s Energy Sector

Iraq’s Power Sector: Outlining Projects & Raising Capital for New Projects

Building Iraq: Securing the Energy Critical Infrastructure

(View the full programme here)

