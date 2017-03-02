Trump’s new Immigration Order “won’t include” Iraq

By John Lee.

Various reports have suggested that President Donald Trump’s new executive order on travel and immigration won’t include a blanket ban on citizens from Iraq.

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that officials within the State Department expressed direct concerns to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that keeping Iraq on the travel ban list could hinder the U.S. fight against ISIS.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is understood to have voiced similar concerns directly to the White House.

The new order is expected next week.

(Source: ABC, AP)