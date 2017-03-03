Navigate

Bank Sepah Expanding Ties with Iraq

By on March 3, 2017 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

The CEO of Iran‘s Bank Sepah, Mohammad Kazem Choghazardi, has said that since the lifting of sanctions his bank has been active in Iraq.

During a meeting with the Iraqi Ambassador to Iran, Rajeh al-Mousavi, this week, he said:

Omid Investment Group, whose main shareholder is Bank Sepah, has invested in some of the major projects in the country, such as petrochemicals, cement, steel, power plants, stock brokerage firms and currency exchange facilities. This has created a diverse and valuable portfolio for Omid.”

(Source: Financial Tribune)

