By John Lee.

Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi has received in his office the South Korea Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Kang Hoin, and his delegation, to discuss cooperation in transportation, training, energy and infrastructure.

Minister Hion expressed his eagerness to support Iraq in its post-Daesh development program, adding that because South Korea has the advanced technology and qualified personnel to provide support.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)