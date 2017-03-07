HRW: Displacement, Detention of Suspected “ISIS Families”

Iraqi forces have forcibly displaced at least 125 families said to have familial ties to affiliates of the Islamic State (also known as ISIS), Human Rights Watch (HRW) said today.
Sunni tribal groups (known as the Hashad al–Asha‘ri), within the Popular Mobilization Forces (known as the PMF or Hashd al-Sha’abi), which are under the control of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and Iraqi soldiers forced the families out of their homes following the passage of a decree issued by local authorities.
The families, all from Salah al-Din governorate, are being held against their will in a camp functioning as an open-air prison near Tikrit. The PMF also destroyed some of the families’ homes.
Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said:
“While politicians in Baghdad are discussing reconciliation efforts in Iraq, the state’s own forces are undermining those efforts by destroying homes and forcing families into a detention camp.
“These families, accused of wrongdoing by association, are in many cases themselves victims of ISIS abuses and should be protected by government forces, not targeted for retribution.”
The full report is available here.
(Source: Human Rights Watch)
Tribes south of MOSUL decided that ISIL families must leave the villages , blasted the houses , they claim that such famillies are saturated with ISIL criminal ideas, sons at age of 10-14 years are suicide bobmers, at least 2 were captured in KIRKUK,and in less than 5 years shall become potential fighters , mothers have great influence on their sons , we have seen such happens , pro ISIL are dangerous to future of Iraq , they seek revenge and become killing machines , specially tribes families that makes the most of Iraqi ISIL fighters as religious has more impact on them.
Even chiefs of tribes tries to protect them in many cases , but cannot keep them safe in the villages , when moveed to another village , people wonder why they moved and find out who they are and ask them to leave , in most cases the wives of ISIL fighters brothers are part of ISIL system .
it is difficult to any man who lost his son or brother r father to accept danger flourish next to him and in few coming years become anew generation of fighters .
The fight is going on , expected to last for next 3 years , so who can trust an ISIL woman with 10-12 years of age now , and in less than 2 years disappears , and then joins hidden cels, and start fighting again, such families has already chosen their futur.