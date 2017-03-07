Lukoil to Increase Production at West Qurna

By John Lee.

Russia’s Lukoil is looking at different ways to increase oil production at West Qurna-2 from the current level of 400,000 barrels per day to 1.2 million bpd.

The company’s vice president in the region, Gati Al Jebouri [Gati Saadi Al-Jebouri] (pictured), told Gulf News:

“Going forward, we are in discussions with Iraqi authorities on how we can develop the second phase of West Qurna-2 and depending on those discussions we will determine how much investment is necessary to reach 1.2 million barrels per day of production.”

(Source: GulfNews)