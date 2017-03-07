UN opens another Support Centre for Women in Kurdistan

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister, Nechirvan Barzani received Ms. Zainab Bangura, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, and her accompanying delegation.

Ms. Bangura expressed her appreciation for the collaboration and assistance offered by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s institutions to the UN organizations, especially in the field of work on women who have been victims of sexual violence.

The United Nations has classified sexual violence committed against women in conflicts as war crime.

Ms. Bangura also commended the activities of Women Support and Treatment Centre, established by the Kurdistan Regional Government, with the support of the United Nations in the Governorate of Dohuk.

In this regard, she said, the United Nations intends to open two other centres, in the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, for treatment of women, victim of violence and those freed from the captivity of the Islamic State terrorist group, ISIS.

Praising Ms. Bangura’s activities in the field of combating violence against women, Prime Minister Barzani called for support to the KRG Ministry of Interior and High Council of Women Affairs to better address women-related issues in the society.

He stressed that the KRG will continue in its efforts to combat violence against women, and is committed to offer all kinds of assistance in this regard.

Other topics related to women condition in the region in general were also discussed.

(Source: KRG)