By John Lee.

The Ministry of Oil has extended the closing date for supplying information packs relating to the tenders for the new refineries in Kut and Samawa.

The packs will be available until the close of business on 16th March 2017 (instead of Tuesday the 28th February), while the last date for receipt of documents from interested companies is extended to the end of the working hours of Sunday 30th April.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Oil)