IS damage to Iraqi Infrastructure totals $35bn

By on March 9, 2017 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Security

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has said that the cost of damage to Iraqi infrastructure attributable to the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) has reached $35 billion.

Abadi said “IS destroyed relations among social categories in Iraq, not to mention the huge humanitarian cost represented the high numbers of deaths, injuries and displaced people”.

He also stated that despite IS claims that it protects Sunnis, it “killed more Sunnis than any other Iraqi sects”.

(Source: GardaWorld)

