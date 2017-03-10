Gazprom Commissions three New Wells at Badra

Gazprom Neft Badra — a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom Neft — has commissioned three new production wells (BD-2, P-14 and P-10) at the Badra field in Iraq. Total production across all three wells is running at 23,000 barrels per day, with daily production at the field totalling 77,000 barrels. All three wells are operating under free-flow production.

Gazprom Neft commissioned four new wells at the Badra field in 2016, producing a total 30,500 barrels per day. Completion of well P-19 (running to a depth of 4,945 metres, and drilled in 216 days — a record at the Badra field) is currently ongoing, with the well expected to be commissioned in early March.

Pursuant to the agreed field development programme, Gazprom Neft is continuing the construction of oil and gas infrastructure.

Pre-commissioning works are currently ongoing at the gas treatment plant, with piping connections being installed, as well as electrical fixtures and automatic control systems. The first stage of this project will be commissioned in 1Q2017 and the second in 3Q2017.

Denis Sugaipov, Director of Major Projects, Gazprom Neft, commented:

“Establishing cutting-edge high-technology production facilities at the Badra field is an essential precondition in effective asset development. Thanks to close collaboration with local and national government, Gazprom Neft has been given a unique opportunity in the Wassit Province to implement project for the fully integrated development of the territory, including not just oil production facilities but also the gas and energy infrastructure the region needs.

“The latest drilling and production technologies are being fine-tuned at the Badra field, and our company is acquiring invaluable experience in collaborating with those contractors recognised as leading the global oil and gas industry.”

(Source: Gazprom Neft)