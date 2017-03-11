Capacity Increased at Kirkuk Oil Refinery

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry has said that the North Refinery Company (NRC) has successfully added 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity at Kirkuk oil refinery.

The new unit brings total capacity to 40,000 bpd, with another 10,000 bpd planned to be added by the end of the year.

It will produce oil products such as the kerosene, gas oil, naphtha and “black oil”.

The Ministry has also re-announced an investment opportunity to build a 70,000-bpd refinery in Kirkuk on either BOT (Build–Operate–Transfer) or BOO (Build–Own–Operate) bases.

The companies whom would like to invest must present a request to the studies, planning and follow-up directorate directly or via the e-Mail ([email protected]).

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Oil)