Counter-ISIS Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 22 strikes consisting of 82 engagements against ISIS targets on Saturday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 15 strikes consisting of 15 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed a wellhead.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, two strikes destroyed an oil inlet manifold and a wellhead.

Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and two ISIS staging areas; destroyed three fighting positions, two tanker trucks, a weapons storage facility, a wellhead, an ISIS-held building and an anti-air artillery system; and damaged two bridges.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of 67 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Beiji, a strike destroyed a tactical vehicle.

Near Mosul, five strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and an ISIS sniper team; destroyed seven fighting positions, three ISIS-held buildings, two rocket-propelled grenade systems, a medium machine gun, a vehicle-borne bomb, an artillery system and a watercraft; damaged 20 supply routes and an ISIS-held building; and suppressed 15 mortar teams and five ISIS tactical units.

Near Sinjar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS-held buildings, two ISIS headquarters and two supply caches.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)