Irish Engineering Firm Targets More Iraqi Business

By John Lee.

The head of an Irish engineering firm has said his company is aiming to increase its work at Iraq’s West Qurna oilfield.

In an interview with John Reynolds for the Irish Independent, Michael Looby (pictured), Founder and Managing Director of ByrneLooby, added:

“Southern Iraq is stable and well-developed. Our clients are very conservative and risk-averse about working there, so it’s de-risked for us in terms of security and operations. They work together with local community tribal leaders … [providing] training to locals and will build facilities like a school or medical clinics in order to give something back to the local community, and we take part in that as well.”

The company has also carried out work at Zubair, Majnoon, and Umm Qasr port.

(Source: Irish Independent)