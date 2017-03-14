Japan supporting Community Police Centers in Kurdistan

Japan supports the construction and rehabilitation of the Community Police Centers in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Thirty community police centers were handed over today to the Police Directorate of Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior, as part of the continuing support from the Government of Japan to Iraq.

The project, “Improving the Impact, Effectiveness, and Gender Sensitivity of the Police Directorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” was implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), on behalf of the Government of Japan.

Through the project, community police centers in 30 police stations across the Kurdistan Region, were constructed, rehabilitated, and equipped.

Human rights trainings were also provided to 55 police officers in the KRG Police Directorate with a focus on the interaction between the community and law enforcement personnel through policing strategies and practices based on human rights standards, and gender sensitivity and awareness. The trainings were provided in partnership with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq.

In his speech, the Legal general Mohsen Othman, Director of Internal Affairs spoke on behalf of H.E. Kareem Sanjari, KRG Minister of Interior and said :

“I thank the Government of Japan and UNOPS for their great support during the crisis that we are going through. I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Japan and UNOPS because this is not the first time that they provide support to the internal forces but many other events like training to the internal forces. Because of the support by the organizations, the people of Kurdistan feel more secured when they see police officers who were supported by those organizations.”

Mr. Katsumi Moriyasu, Head of the Consular Office of Japan in Erbil, said:

“It is our pleasure that Japan contributes to the enhancement of capacity of the community police officers … Japan will continue to stand by Iraq as long as the people of Iraq including the Kurdistan region exert the utmost self-help efforts to overcome the crisis and achieve peace and stability for their country.”

Mr, Ala’a Nemer, UNOPS Head of Support Services, added:

”We recognize that community policing is an essential function that supports security and stability of communities … UNOPS is happy to have been able to provide support to the Kurdistan Regional Government in enhancing their capacities to carry out this important and valuable task.”

(Source: UN)