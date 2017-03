By John Lee.

At its annual Ordinary General Assembly in Kuwait on Monday, Zain Group appointed a new Board of Directors for the coming three years.

Scott Gegenheimer, who has served as CEO for four-and-a-half years, has been moved to the new role of CEO of Operations, while Bader Al-Kharafi (pictured) becomes Vice-Chairman and CEO.

Mohannad Al Kharafi was named as Chairman.

(Source: Zain Group, Reuters)