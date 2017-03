By John Lee.

UK-based Cape plc, a provider of critical industrial services to the energy and natural resources sectors, has said that it is pursuing expansion in Iraq, where the Group was awarded initial small contracts from Kuwait Energy and GE during 2016.



In its preliminary results for the twelve months to 31 December 2016, the company said it had delivered on those initial contracts, and “established a base in-country during the year.“

(Source: Cape)