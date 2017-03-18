Iran Starts Pumping Oil from Azar Joint Oilfield

Iran on Tuesday, March 14, began pumping 15,000 barrels/day of crude oil from Azar Oilfield which it shares with Iraq.

Early production from the field, located in the border city of Mehran, began in a ceremony held in the presence of Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh.

Azar Oilfield development project is aimed at production of 65,000 b/d of crude oil.

Crude oil recovery from the field will double during spring and reach the envisioned 65,000 b/d by the end of the next calendar year to late-March 2018.

Azar structure is an asymmetric anticline located in the Anaran exploration block in the foreland basin of the Zagros fold and thrust belt along the Iran-Iraq border. Total length of the field (on top of Ilam Fm.) is more than 36.5 km including the extension in Iraq, approximately 13.5 km on the Iranian side.

The development plan of the project totally consists of drilling 19 wells during 55 months as well as designing and constructing required surface facilities, separation units and transferring pipelines.

Azar, shared by Iran and Iraq, is estimated to hold 2.5 billion barrels of oil in place.

(Source: Shana)