Iraq PM Haider al-Abadi to meet Donald Trump

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is due to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

A key part of the talks will be the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group in Mosul.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports.