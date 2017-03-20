Video: Booby-trapped Homes delay Civilians’ Rreturn

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Booby-trapped homes in Iraq delay civilians’ return

While Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi forces have made efforts to clear some of the ISIL explosives left behind, there are few resources available to make villages and districts safe enough for residents to return.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker met Salaam Muhammed Amin, a technical field manager for Mines Advisory Group (MAG) in one of the villagers houses in Khazir, east of Mosul, who highlighted the challenges posed by booby-trap-rigged homes and contamination levels.