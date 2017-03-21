By Tariq Shafiq and Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A Position Statement: Towards Sound Oil Plans, Policy and Governance

Through our constant follow-up of the development in the petroleum sector and particularly the activities, statements and information from/ by the Ministry/Minister of Oil during the last six months we are alarmed by clear perpetual state of chaos.

The causes and examples are many, they include incompatible statements, capitulation, immature plans and policy that could not have passed the test of Law 84 of 1985, which requires economic and technical feasibility before they qualify for adoption under unhealthy environment of increasing return of unjustified secrecy and anti-transparency, among others which are being discussed below.

We have often separately or jointly offered our professional services and rarely declined whenever the reasons are of the kind of contractual improprieties that could compromise our professionalism or credibility.

However, we are convinced that the present state of chaos of political nature and/or lack of sound governance call for moral responsibility and patriotic obligation to make this statement to alert against any, consequences that could inflict serious impacts.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES), London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan. He is now based in Norway (Email: [email protected], Skype ID: Ahmed Mousa Jiyad). Read more of Mr Jiyad’s biography here.