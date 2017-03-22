Investment Opportunity in Iraq’s Industrial Sector

The Iraqi Cement Company in coordination with the National Investment Commission (NIC) are pleased to announce the investment opportunities for :

Fallujah White Cement Plant

Babil Cement Plant

The Lime Plant in the Holy City of Karbala

We invite specialized Iraqi, Arab and International companies, investors and financers to participate in these investment opportunities to rehabilitate and upgrade these plants, on basis of partnership in management, production and increase of production capacities.

Regarding the needs of these plants productions, the importance of meeting the Iraqi market, the economic feasibility and the privileges achieved to the investor including provision of raw materials at suitable prices.

The investment profile can be obtained from the Iraqi State Cement Company (HQ), at non- refundable price of (150000 I.D) one hundred fifty thousand Iraqi Dinar.

The company is ready to provide detailed information and facilitate the visit to plants.

We would like to mention that offers must match the conditions stated in the investment profile.

Offers must be handed as two separated offers (Technical and Financial) >

All attached document must be certified officially by the official department in the countries related to those companies beside the official Iraqi embassy in that country.

Notice , the price equation of cement is applied to preserve price fluctuation in cement market .

Offers should be presented by the end of the work day of (Wednesday the 3rd May 2017, 12:00 O’clock).

For more details, please visit the company’s website : www.icsc.gov.iq

Or visit the company’s HQ on the following address: Iraq- Baghdad- Al Za’faraniya

Mobile: 009647716620600

E-mail: [email protected]

(Source: NIC)

(Picture: Kirkuk Cement Plant)