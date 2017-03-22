UK MP: “Huge Potential for Growth in Iraq”

Ms Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh MP, Trade and Investment spokesperson for SNP, gives Keynote Speech to members at Council Meeting Dinner of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): “Huge potential for growth in Iraq”:

Thank you very much for that warm welcome, and the invitation to speak to you all this evening.

If it wasn’t already challenging enough to address such a senior and knowledgeable audience, I was delighted to hear that I’d be introduced by my friend and fellow Member of Parliament, Mr Salmond.

Who wouldn’t feel overjoyed to give a speech to so many representatives from major oil companies in front of the man who created the Royal Bank/BBC oil index during his time as Chief Economist for the Royal Bank of Scotland? At least we can all console ourselves that this career achievement, which is still running today, was set up by the Rt. Hon Member for Gordon 34 years ago. He must have been some child prodigy..

I’ve been asked to touch on three issues with you this evening:

How to persuade the under-utilised Scottish oil, gas and engineering sector to bring their expertise and trade to Iraq.

To give my “speculative thoughts” on a second Scottish referendum and EU situation?

And finally, how to get more Women in business

I have to say that my thoughts on our constitutional situation are less speculative today than they were yesterday morning, but I’ll come to that in a moment.

(Source: IBBC)