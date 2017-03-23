Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Tender for New Tankers

By on March 23, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Tenders

The state-owned Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) has announced a tender for the purchase of two tankers; a” handy size” 20,000-25,000 DWT and VLCC tanker of 180,000-240,000 DWT:


(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq to Acquire “Large Fleet” of Oil Tankers Baghdad ‘Blacklists’ Tankers shipping Kurdish Oil Tender for Operation and Maintenance of Power Stations Urgent Tender for Core Relief Items

One Response to Iraq Tender for New Tankers

  1. Ahmed Mousa Jiyad March 23, 2017 at 5:26 pm #

    I cannot but to repeat my previous comment posted on 23 Feb 2017 on the same issue: http://www.iraq-businessnews.com/2017/02/17/iraq-to-acquire-large-fleet-of-oil-tankers/

    What a nonsense! The Minister needs to read carefully the history and experience of IOTC and he is highly advised to assess the economic feasibility of what he is advocating, especially under current and near-future financial difficulties facing the country. It seems he is out of touch with reality and outdated! What a disappointment!!

    Ahmed Mousa Jiyad,
    Iraq/ Development Consultancy & Research,
    Norway.
    [email protected]

    23 March 2017

Leave a Reply