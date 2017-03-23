Jordan, Iraq seal Economic Protocols

Jordan and Iraq have signed minutes of a Jordanian-Iraqi joint committee meetings which entails boosting trade exchange and speeding up construction of the oil pipeline between the two countries.

Both sides also agreed on facilitating registration procedures and registration status of Jordanian medicine in Iraq, and accelerating the issuance of drug testing and analysis results by the laboratories of the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

Further, the Iraqi side requested Jordan’s assistance in establishing, developing, managing and marketing of industrial estates, in addition to making up a perception to sett up a Jordanian-Iraq joint industrial zone.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Qudah, who singed the minutes on behalf of Jordanian side, said in a statement : “Providing facilities, encouraging Iraqi investors in Jordan and expediting the construction of the Jordan-Iraqi oil pipeline topics featured prominently during the discussions”.

The minister said that Jordan and Iraq are bound by historic and brotherly relations which “we aspire to cementing them” in different domains.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Minister of Industry, Mohammed Shia ‘Al Sudani, said in an interview with Petra’s correspondent in Baghdad, that “We agreed on completing preparation for establishing the industrial zone by the Jordanian side, and forming a committee to follow up on works and proposals to boost cooperation between the two countries.”

(Source: Petra)