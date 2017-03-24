New Tourism Facility on Shatt al Arab

By John Lee.

Iraqi oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] has ordered the completion of a new tourism facility at Muftiya City, on the Shatt al Arab.

The 38-acre water city will included a waterpark, a leisure resort for families, and an aquarium. There will also be a zoo over 52 acres, a closed football stadium, Olympic swimming pool, sports and entertainment facilities, and restaurants.

The Minister has also ordered other projects in the Basra area, including the rehabilitation of the Ashar River, the restoration of an ancient clock in Basra, and the building of a model school.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)