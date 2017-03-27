$4.5bn Oil Revenue in February

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil announced exports of 91.6 million barrels for February, earning revenue of $4.5 billion. This equates to 3.271 million barrels per day (bpd), and an average oil price of $49.127 per barrel.

The southern ports of Basra acconted for 90.8 million barrels, which brought in $4.46 billion, while Kirkuk accounted for 800,000 barrels export and $4o million dollars revenue.

Oil Ministry Spokesman Assim Jihad said the oil was shipped by forty multinational companies from the ports of Basra, Khor Al-Omaya (pictured) and the single point moorings (SPM) on the Arab Gulf, and Ceyhan port in Turkey.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)