Navigate

Navigation

$4.5bn Oil Revenue in February

By on March 27, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil announced exports of 91.6 million barrels for February, earning revenue of $4.5 billion. This equates to 3.271 million barrels per day (bpd), and an average oil price of $49.127 per barrel.

The southern ports of Basra acconted for 90.8 million barrels, which brought in  $4.46 billion, while Kirkuk accounted for 800,000 barrels export and $4o million dollars revenue.

Oil Ministry Spokesman Assim Jihad said the oil was shipped by forty multinational companies from the ports of Basra, Khor Al-Omaya (pictured) and the single point moorings (SPM) on the Arab Gulf, and Ceyhan port in Turkey.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Oil Exports Average 3.175m bpd in June Iraq Confirms April Oil Export Data Iraq Oil Export Rate Up Again in Sept Oil Exports Rise to 3.364m bpd
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply