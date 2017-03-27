Last Chance to Register for Iraq Networking Event

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC)‘s Spring Conference & Networking Event in London is just days away, but you still have a chance to meet more than 150 key stakeholders, business partners and prospects active in the Iraqi market.

The Conference — Iraq: Rising Confidence — takes place on Monday 3rd April 2017 at the Mansion House in London.

Register now for your opportunity to:

Gain insights from senior Iraqi and UK politicians for trade strategies in the region

Become a supplier for active businesses in Iraq

Hear from UK Export Finance about loans available for investment in Iraq

Meet Iraqi businessmen and officials from all parts of the country

Mike Wenham, Vice President of Planning and Commercial Operations for BP Middle East will be a key panelist for the Oil & Gas Session. Mr Wenham is responsible for working on BP’s assets in Iraq, Oman, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. His extensive knowledge of commercial relations in the Middle East will be of great interest to those looking for investment opportunities.

IBBC’s Spring Conference will attract many international companies, all currently active in Iraq. The event provides an opportunity for potential buyers and suppliers to meet key influencers and investors in the country.

Hear from and meet:

Frank Baker OBE, Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Iraq

Mr Dara Rasheed, Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Municipalities, Government of Iraq

Marcus Antonini, Vice President and Country Chairman, Shell Iraq

Maeve Walsh, Deputy Director, Digital Economy Unit – DCMS

Alistair Kett, Partner, PwC

Yaltin Altimimi, CEO, ZainCash

Frederic Ribieras, CFO, Global Growth at General Electric (GE)

Christian Josz, Deputy Division Chief, Middle East and Central Asia Department, International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Dr Neill Quillam, Senior Research Fellow, Chatham House

Mike Wenham, Commercial Manager, BP

Fethi Kirdar, Chief Business Development Officer, Moby Group

Omar Hassan, Founder & CEO, Inevert

Louis Taylor, Chief Executive, UK Export Finance.

A full list of confirmed speakers is available here.

The IBBC Spring Conference at the Mansion House on the 3rd of April 2017 will focus on the rising confidence of Iraq’s private sector, bring to attention liberated areas open to investment, and discuss new areas for expansion, such as infrastructure and technology. The four conference sessions will focus on:

Session 1: Power

Power Session 2: Technology, Growth and Innovation

Technology, Growth and Innovation Session 3: Finance

Finance Session 4: Oil & Gas

Oil & Gas Session 5: Iraq after ISIS, Challenges and Opportunities

