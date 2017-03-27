Over 170,000 Displaced from West Mosul

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced that more than 170 thousand people have been displaced since the start of operations to liberate West Mosul.

In a statement, the IRCS said:

“IRCS teams has recorded more than 170 thousand displaced people since the operation of Mosul has launched, as IRCS teams are making extraordinary efforts to relief them. IRCS teams have distributed more than 30 thousand hot food meals daily and 40 thousand piece of bread as a staple food in al-jadaa, Hamam –al-alil, khazer, hasan al sham and jama kor camps, adding to distribute food meals for the families inside the liberated areas (Al –gazlani, kwar, the airport and some part of Talafer) of the right bank.

“IRCS teams are making extraordinary efforts to relief the displaced families and providing them with potable water, food, food and relief parcel adding to provide health and medical services for the displaced in the camps.“

The number of displaced people is expected to rise in the coming days.

(Source: IRCS)