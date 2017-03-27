Video: Have the Rules of Engagement changed in Iraq?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

There has been a dramatic rise in the number of civilians killed in the fight against ISIL in Syria and Iraq.

Rights groups who monitor deaths of civilians in both countries have said dozens of people have been killed this week in three separate air strikes.

Most of those who died were in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

The US-led coalition on Saturday admitted to carrying out air raids at a location in west Mosul where scores of civilians were reportedly killed last week.

Several more were killed in northern Syria, when bombs were dropped on a school sheltering people and on a mosque. The US is investigating the incident.

So, what is behind what appears to be an increase in the number of air raids against ISIL? And why has there been a sharp increase in the number of civilian deaths?

