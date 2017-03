From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

After recent heavy fighting in Mosul, Iraqi civil defence forces say they have pulled more than 200 bodies from the rubble in recent days.

The troops have been battling to push ISIL fighters from their last urban stronghold in the west of the city.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Erbil.