Australian Firm to Manage Field Hospital near Mosul

Australian company Aspen Medical has been contracted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide healthcare professionals and hospital management at a 48-bed field hospital south of Mosul in northern Iraq.

The field hospital was established by WHO at the urgent request of the Ministry of Health in Iraq. WHO is coordinating a number of organisations providing trauma care in the conflict zone.

Aspen Medical will initially be providing a team of over 80 personnel to the facility including emergency physicians, surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, midwives, neonatal specialists, obstetricians and paramedics.

In addition to the clinical team, Aspen Medical will be providing management, logistics, security, administration and operations specialists to the field hospital. The Aspen Medical team will work alongside 48 national health personnel of different cadres already recruited to support trauma care at the hospital.

Glenn Keys, Co-Executive Chairman and co-founder of Aspen Medical, said:

“ISIL completely destroyed the healthcare infrastructure and now the world has an opportunity to help the long-suffering civilians of Mosul. Working in partnership with other national and international organisations in the region, our collective challenge is to ensure access and availability of a high quality of medical care for those fleeing Western Mosul.”

Dr Andrew Walker, Co-Executive Chairman and co-founder of Aspen Medical, said;

“This won’t be a job for the faint-hearted. We are honoured to be a critical part of this international humanitarian response and we look forward to working closely with WHO and the Ninewa Directorate of Health in Iraq.”

With the commencement of the offensive in Mosul, there is likely to be a significant increase in trauma casualties. Mosul is a city of about 1.2 million people and casualties have been high. Nearly half the casualties are civilians and this includes a high proportion of children.

(Source: Aspen Medical)