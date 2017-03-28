Five-millionth tonne of Oil Produced at Badra

Gazprom Neft Badra, a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom Neft, has produced the five-millionth tonne of oil at its Badra oil field.

Thanks to the application of cutting-edge production and transportation technologies, this outcome has been achieved in just over two and a half years’ of commercial production. Total cumulative oil production since the start of 2017 is now in excess of 679,000 tonnes (five million barrels).

Four wells, with a total production rate of 27,000 barrels per day, have been commissioned at the field in 2017, bringing the total number of production wells at the field to 14, with total daily production increasing to 80,000 barrels. All wells are operating under free-flow production.

Pursuant to the agreed field development programme, Gazprom Neft is continuing the construction of oil and gas infrastructure. Pre-commissioning works are currently ongoing at the field’s gas treatment plant, with piping connections being installed, as well as electrical fixtures and automatic control systems. The first stage of this project will be commissioned in 2Q2017 and the second in 3Q2017.

Denis Sugaipov, Director of Major Projects, Gazprom Neft, commented:

“The Badra project is going according to plan, and it’s clear that the infrastructure necessary for increasing oil production is already in place. Badra is Gazprom Neft’s first project abroad, and one of our most successful major projects. Field infrastructure continues to expand, and is, already, now a major production complex, unique to the region.”

(Source: Gazprom Neft)