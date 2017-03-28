Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 30 strikes consisting of 72 engagements against ISIS targets yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 20 strikes consisting of 32 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed two ISIS well heads.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, four strikes destroyed 15 ISIS barges and three wellheads.

Near Raqqa, five strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed eight barges, a vehicle, a front-end loader and a truck and trailer.

Near Shadaddi, five strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed three tactical vehicles, three vehicles, two bulldozers, two front-end loaders, a vehicle-borne bomb and a tank.

Near Tabqah, five strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed a front-end loader and a vehicle.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 40 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Beiji, a strike destroyed an ISIS vehicle-borne bomb.

Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two weapons caches and a vehicle.

Near Mosul, six strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units; destroyed six fighting positions, three mortar systems, two vehicle-borne bombs, a tactical vehicle, an artillery system, a vehicle-borne bomb facility and a vehicle; damaged 11 supply routes; and suppressed four ISIS tactical units and two ISIS mortar teams.

Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an ISIS front-end loader.

Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed an ISIS unmanned aerial vehicle.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)