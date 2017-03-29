Last Oil-Well Fire at Qayara Extinguished

By John Lee.

Iraqi oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] has announced that the last remaining oil fire at the Qayara oil field has been extinguished.

The Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) had sabotaged 34 of the 50 wells at Qayara, setting 18 of them on fire.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the staff of the North Oil Company (NOC), the supporting oil companies, the civil defense, the security forces, the local administration in the zone and the governorate, the tribes and the civilians. He also confirmed the keenness of the ministry to speed-up the rehabilitation & development of Qayara and preparing the necessary plans for this process.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)