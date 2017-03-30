$15m to support Peace Dragon King Air 350 Program

By John Lee.

Beechcraft Defense has been awarded a not-to-exceed $15,225,799 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action for the Peace Dragon King Air 350 program.

It will provide contractor logistics support, basic life support, program support, and repair and return, cost per flight hour, travel and fuel for the Peace Dragon King Air 350 program for the country of Iraq.

Work will be performed at Baghdad, Iraq, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2017.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)