Coalition Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 28 strikes consisting of 70 engagements against ISIS targets on Tuesday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 22 strikes consisting of 32 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS oil inlet manifold.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, seven strikes destroyed nine ISIS wellheads, a pump jack and a barge.

Near Raqqah, a strike destroyed an ISIS pump jack.

Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed an ISIS tactical vehicle.

Near Tabqah, 12 strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed seven fighting positions, four oil tanker trucks, two front-end loaders, a mortar system and a vehicle; and damaged a supply route.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of 46 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Haditha, a strike suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Near Mosul, five strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed a mortar system, a vehicle, a rocket-propelled grenade system and an artillery system; damaged 17 supply routes and a roadblock; and suppressed three ISIS tactical units.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)