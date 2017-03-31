Details of Latest Counter-ISIS Strikes in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, conducting 29 strikes consisting of 78 engagements against ISIS targets on Wednesday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 18 strikes consisting of 22 engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed four ISIS wellheads.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes destroyed six ISIS oil tanker trucks, five wellheads, two pumpjacks and an oil inlet manifold.

Near Raqqa, six strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and destroyed five oil tanker trucks, three vehicles, two tractors, an oil trailer and a tactical vehicle.

Near Tabqah, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions, a vehicle and a tactical vehicle.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 11 strikes consisting of 56 engagements against ISIS targets, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

Near Mosul, seven strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units and an ISIS staging area; destroyed two command-and-control nodes, two mortar systems, a fighting position and a unmanned aerial vehicle facility; damaged 19 supply routes; and suppressed 10 ISIS mortar teams and seven ISIS tactical units.

Near Rawah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a weapons cache and a vehicle.

Near Tal Afar, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; and destroyed an ISIS headquarters and a vehicle-borne-bomb factory.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)