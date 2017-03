By John Lee.

The Director of the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), Falah al-Amiri, has told reporters that crude oil exports so far in March average 3.756 million bpd, including 515,000 bpd exported by Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to Reuters, Iraq’s oil production is down by more than 300,000 bpd, to 4.464 million (bpd), due to OPEC cuts.

(Source: Reuters)