Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th Mar 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD965 (-5.4%) / $990 (-5.4%) (weekly change) (+0.5% and +4.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 27.4bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD14.4bn ($11.4mn).

ISX Company Announcements