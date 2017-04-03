Video: Battle for Mosul

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

More than two years ago, ISIL forces overran the largest city in northern Iraq, Mosul, shocking the world with the speed and the ferocity of their victory.

It was here that the Islamic State leader announced the formation of his caliphate. Today, the city is an active combat zone, as Iraqi forces fight to take the city back, street by street, in fierce urban warfare.

101 East travels to the front line, recording the experiences of the soldiers fighting to liberate their home towns, and the civilians caught in the crossfire.