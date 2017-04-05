Navigate

Head of DFR discusses humanitarian situation with WFP

April 5, 2017

The Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, Falah Mustafa, received a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) delegation that included Celebrity Partner for UNWFP for Iraq, Ms. Suhair Al-Qaisi, and Head of the Erbil Office Moayad Hameidi.

In the meeting Minister Mustafa appreciated the role Ms. Al-Qaisi is playing in supporting, helping the IDPs and highlighting their plight in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Both sides also shed light on the latest waves of IDP arrivals due to the ongoing military campaign to liberate the west side of Mosul from the terrorists of ISIS and exchanged views regarding best ways to raise awareness about the IDPs crisis and raise funds to support them.

Ms. Al-Qaisi said she was delighted to visit DFR and talked about her humanitarian efforts and activities to support the IDPs and collect humanitarian support for them in partnership with the UNWFP.

(Source: KRG)

 

