Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi has stated that Iraq has plans to increase oil output to five million barrels per day (bpd).

Speaking at the Iraq Energy Forum in Baghdad, Luaibi said the ministry will “seriously try to develop oil production in the country”.

“We need to progress the energy infrastructure and we have worked to broaden the sector,” Luaibi added. “The energy sector in Iraq is facing great obstacles.”

(Source: GardaWorld)