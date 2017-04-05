Iraq to supply Kuwait with Gas soon

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] has stated that his country will soon complete a project for supplying gas to Kuwait in line with an earlier agreement hammered out between both sides.

The minister made the remark during the third Iraq Energy Forum held in Baghdad, lauding good cooperative relations between Iraq and Kuwait.

“Iraq will supply around 200 million cubic feet of gas to Kuwait on a daily basis in the context of good cooperative relations between both countries,” Al-Luaibi added.

The Minister also unfolded Iraqi-Iranian talks on a partnership agreement pertinent to the production of joint border oilfields.

He added that his country has invested 1.4 billion cubic feet of gas a day in 2017, compared with 650 million cubic feet last year.

(Source: GardaWorld)