GKP Trims Losses

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2016, which show reduced losses for the period:

Highlights to 31 December 2016 and post reporting period

Operational:

Gulf Keystone’s operations in the Kurdistan Region remained safe and secure throughout 2016. Plant uptime (at PF-1 and PF-2) of over 98%, once adjusted for export constraints, and strong HSSE performance with no lost-time incidents.

2016 gross production of 12.7 million barrels of oil (“MMstb”), an increase of 14% on 2015, equivalent to an average of 34,794 barrels of oil per day (“bopd”), at the upper-end of our 31,000-35,000 bopd guidance, with no formation water.

Shaikan-8 (“Sh-8”) was brought back on-stream on 11 March 2017 and, while it is still being tested, is producing dry oil at a rate of c.1,800 bopd.

Shaikan production for Q1 2017 averaged 36,293 bopd.

Current daily production is at c.38,000 bopd.

In April 2017, the Company received confirmation from ERC Equipoise (“ERCE”) verifying remaining 2P reserves of 615 MMstb, as at 31 December 2016.

In addition to our 2P reserves there are significant contingent resources of 239 MMstb (2C) as identified in the 2016 Competent Person’s Report (“CPR”) also provided by ERCE, as at 30 June 2016.

Gross production guidance for 2017 is set at 32,000-38,000 bopd; without further investment in the field – beyond maintenance capital – we would expect production levels at the lower-end of our guidance range.

Financial – as at 31 December 2016: