NIC Announces Investment Opportunity in Baghdad

By John Lee.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced an investment opportunity to rehabilitate, modernise and develop the Cultural Industrial Center, which is managed by the Ministry of Industry and Minerals .

The Center administration is inviting Iraqi, Arab and foreign specialized companies to participate through visiting the center situated in Baghdad/ Baladiyat/ al- Qanat street in front of the Martyr Momentum in order to obtain the investment profile against a non refundable price of 150000 IQD.

Offers should be presented by the end of the work day of the 30th Apr. 2017.

Offers must be handed as two separated offers (Technical and Financial), and the center administration is ready to organize any field visits or any other facilities required.

For further details, please contact 07901822490

Or send a letter to : [email protected]

Notice: the center is not committed to accepting the least price bids and the winner shall undertake the announcement fees.

(Source: National Investment Commission)