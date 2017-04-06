Navigate

Oil Exports Fall Slightly in March

By on April 6, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for March of 101,031,675 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.259 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly less than the 3.271  bpd exported in February.

Exports from the southern terminals totalled 99,504,916 barrels, with 1,526,759 barrels exported from Kirkuk.

Revenues for the month were $4,744,726,000, at an average price of $46.963 per barrel.

February stats available here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

