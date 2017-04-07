Navigate

Genel Energy buys back Bonds at Discount

By on April 7, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has decided to repurchase a nominal amount of USD 252.8 million of Bonds in connection with its recent Buy-Back Offer.

The Bonds will be repurchased at the price offered by each bondholder up to and including 89.90% of par value. The Bonds are being repurchased at a weighted average price of 85.56% of par value.

Settlement of the repurchases pursuant to the Buy-Back Offer will occur on 11 April 2017. The Company will cancel all Bonds repurchased, including current treasury bonds with nominal value of USD 55.4 million.

(Source: Genel Energy)

