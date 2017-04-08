Canada gives additional US$2.2m for Stabilization in Iraq

The Government of Canada has contributed an additional US $2.2 million to UNDP’s Funding Facility for Immediate Stabilization (FFIS), which finances fast-track initiatives in areas liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). This brings Canada’s total contribution to US$ 6.3 million to date.

Based on priorities identified by the Government of Iraq and local authorities, FFIS helps quickly repair public infrastructure, provides grants to small businesses, boosts the capacity of local government, promotes civil engagement and community reconciliation, and provides short-term employment through public works schemes.

UNDP Resident Representative for Iraq, Ms. Lise Grande, said:

“We are rushing to help stabilize eastern Mosul and retaken areas in Ninewa. More than 200 high priority projects are underway and we expect more to start soon. When we look at western Mosul, it is clear that we are going to have to massively expand our work. There is already extensive damage. Canada’s contribution comes at exactly the right time.”

The Canadian Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq, Ms. Crystal Procyshen, said:

“Canada is proud to support the important work of FFIS to get basic services up and running, helping Iraqi children, women, and men return to their homes as quickly as possible in newly liberated areas.”

Established in June 2015, FFIS is working in newly liberated areas in Anbar, Salah al-Din, Ninewah and Diyala Governorates. More than 500 projects are completed or being implemented across 22 locations. Since the start of the crisis over 1.6 million people have returned to their homes.

(Source: UNDP)