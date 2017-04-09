Navigate

Iraqi Marshes have “Great Potential for Tourism”

By on April 9, 2017 in Leisure and Tourism in Iraq

By John Lee.

Douglas Silliman, United States Ambassador to Iraq, has visited the Iraqi marshes in Dhi Qar province.

While visiting the Chibayish area, he said the marshes have “great potential for tourism“.

(Source: Douglas Silliman via Twitter)

