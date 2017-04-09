Iraqi Marshes have “Great Potential for Tourism”

By John Lee.
Douglas Silliman, United States Ambassador to Iraq, has visited the Iraqi marshes in Dhi Qar province.
While visiting the Chibayish area, he said the marshes have “great potential for tourism“.
(Source: Douglas Silliman via Twitter)
