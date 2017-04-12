Baghdad Power Plant Starts Operations

By John Lee.

GE and Mass Group Holding (MGH) have successfully commenced simple cycle commercial operations of four advanced GE 9F gas turbines under phase I of the Ministry of Electricity’s (MOE) Baghdad Power Plant in Besmaya [Bismaya].

Located about 40 kilometers from Baghdad, the facility is the first one in the country outside the Kurdistan region to be developed by an independent power producer on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis for the Iraqi MOE.

The new project is being constructed by and will also be operated by MGH and will add 3,000 MW of power to the grid when fully operational. The second phase of the project is expected to start commercial operations in 2018.

Musab al Mudarres, an Electricity Ministry spokesman, said:

“The commercial operations of Baghdad Power Plant by Mass Group Holding using GE’s advanced equipment comes at a significant time, as we focus on strengthening Iraq’s electricity infrastructure to meet the growing needs of residents and various industries. We have set a new model in power generation with the Baghdad project. By accelerating public private partnerships, we aim to ensure the seamless supply of electricity to our people.”

Once complete, the Baghdad Power Plant will take the total power produced by MGH in Iraq to 7,000 MW. GE has already delivered advanced equipment for MGH’s power plants in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk, which together have an installed capacity of 4,000 MW.

“With a successful track-record of commissioning three power projects equipped with GE technologies already, we are committed to partnering with the government in building a strong efficient power infrastructure,” said Ahmad Ismail, Chairman of MGH. “The Baghdad Power Plant in Besmaya is truly path-breaking as it is the first of its kind by the private sector in central and south Iraq. By adding power to the national grid, we are contributing to the growth of the economy, and meeting the aspirations of the people.”